Rapido equips over 1,000 autorickshaws in Delhi with seatbelts for passenger safety

Rapido, one of India’s leading auto-tech aggregator has equipped over 1,000 autorickshaws in Delhi with seatbelts and rain curtains.

The primary objective is to improve safety measures in autos and raise awareness about road safety practices to help reduce potential injuries from sudden stops or collisions. Furthermore, the curtains will help riders in navigating adverse weather conditions.

As part of the initiative, Rapido Autos plying in the areas of South Delhi (Malviya Nagar, Saket, Sarojini Nagar), Noida (Sector 6 & Kaushambi Metro), Greater Noida (Knowledge Park) and Gurugram (Sector 30) have been equipped with seatbelts and rain curtains.

Pavan Guntupalli, Co-Founder, Rapido Auto said, “Autos in India do not essentially have adequate safety measures to prevent injuries in case of accidents. Our constant endeavour has been to sensitise passengers about road safety measures. This impetus drives us to equip our autos with seatbelts and rain curtains, ensuring passenger safety and well-being. We have already implemented seatbelts in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, and we are steadfast in extending this practice across all the cities where we are operational.”

In addition, Rapido Auto has collaborated with city traffic police departments across India to conduct safety awareness programs. These initiatives included CPR and basic life support training for their captains, along with a mime program aimed at illustrating the importance of road safety at major traffic intersections across various cities including Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, and Madurai.