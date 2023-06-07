Ramp Global partners Hala Mobility to enter EV maintenance and lifecycle management

Ramp Global, a cloud-based ecosystem for automotive aftermarket services has inked a strategic partnership with Hala Mobility to foray into the electric vehicles’ maintenance, management, leasing, and tracking. This Ramp Global says is its first move to drive efficiency and reliability of solutions for EV adoption as a clean mobility alternative.

It (Ramp) aims to offer a comprehensive automotive aftermarket solution for enterprises operating large fleets, extending their expertise to electric vehicles. The solutions shall ensure seamless vehicle maintenance and management for the enterprise while contributing to the EV penetration efforts in the country.

Amit Kumar, CEO, Ramp said, “We have already proven our expertise in integrated vehicle maintenance and management platforms for traditional internal combustion engine fleets of various types and sizes. Our solutions are capable of handling any kind of fleet including two-, three-, four-wheeler, commercial vehicles, and construction equipment fleet. We already manage more than 3 million fleet on our platform and are excited to now extend our capabilities to the EV sector with Hala Mobility.”

Srikanth Reddy, Founder & CEO, Hala Mobility said, “In a short span, we have grown multi-fold in terms of EV fleet size and clients. However, supply chain and operational processes in the maintenance of the fleet always remained a challenge. Operating large fleet size, having a centralised visibility and control on how our fleet is maintained is a key element to maintaining vehicle uptime, availability and thus profitability. We are delighted to have partnered with Ramp to automate the on-demand maintenance and servicing of EVs.”

Founded in 2017, Ramp has evolved into an integrated platform that streamlines automates automotive repair practices to achieve efficiency and scalability. As part of this strategic collaboration, Ramp will empower Hala Mobility by automating its complex backend operations for maintaining EV fleet of around 15,000 vehicles, so that the transparency, control and accountability across the organization and operations are improved, bringing in enough growth opportunities.

The systematic management of the EV fleet will include scheduled/ unscheduled maintenance, inventory, purchases, battery packs, replacement, cost and schedule of leasing among others. Most of the vehicles include two- and three-wheelers that are being deployed for B2B logistics and transportation purposes.

Automating the end-to-end repair process for Hala Mobility, Ramp aim to empower the operations and maintain staff to streamline and optimize assessment, repair allocation and gain relevant insights to make the entire experience seamless, while also effortlessly connecting other important stakeholders of the industry to provide a rather more efficient network within the ecosystem.