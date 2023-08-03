Ramp Global, IIISLA to digitise insurance claim reporting and management in India

Ramp Global has partnered the Indian Institute of Insurance Surveyors & Loss Assessors (IIISLA), promoted by IRDAI, to establish a system of insurance claim services for the policyholders and insurers.

The strategic collaboration is said to transform the landscape of insurance claims processing by implementing Ramp’s cloud-based technology into IIISLA’s operations.

With the cloud-based solutions, IIISLA is empowered to become India’s premier platform for insurance claims reporting and processing. Ramp’s proprietary technology will enable seamless end-to-end claims processing, from inception to conclusion, metamorphosing insurer-policyholder interactions. This will include capabilities such as digital claims reporting, standardised reporting, workshop certification and classification, and labour rate scheduling on an all-India level.

Rapid settlement

Through the synergy of Ramp’s technology and IIISLA’s network, insurers, policyholders, service centres, and surveyors across the nation will be able to experience a swift, transparent, and precise claim handling process — translating into rapid settlements, improved accuracy, and enhanced customer satisfaction.

Ashok Kumar, Director & CEO, and Lalit Gupta, President of IIISLA said, “Our alliance with Ramp Global signifies a watershed moment for IIISLA and the entire insurance landscape. Their unparalleled expertise in digitising crucial workshop and fleet administration tasks will be pivotal for our platform. Ramp’s experience in streamlining and structuring vehicle maintenance data and information would be very instrumental in claims reporting and processing. We aim to reduce the Insured’s Claim Ratio (ICR), expedite Turn Around Time (TAT) for policyholders, and curb overall industry wastage caused by delays and malpractices.”

Amit Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO, Ramp Global said, “This partnership with IIISLA is more than a collaboration; it’s the ignition of a digital revolution in insurance claim reporting and management. We are not just building a platform; we are creating a world where technology becomes the torchbearer for transparency, efficiency, and customer-centricity. Where insurers don’t just interact with policyholders but connect.”