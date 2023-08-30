Ramkrishna Forgings bags Rs 74 crore contract from European company in South American market for front and rear axle components

Ramkrishna Forgings, one of the leading suppliers of rolled, forged, and machined products has expanded its presence in the South American market with a new business contract valued at 8.25 million Euros (Rs 73.65 crore) by a prominent European OEM and Tier 1 supplier.

As per the agreement, Ramkrishna Forgings will supply front- and rear-axle components for the next 5 years. This contract reflects a commitment of 1.65 million Euros (Rs 14 crore) per year, a testament to the enduring partnership between the company and the customers.

Lalit Kumar Khetan, Whole Time Director & CFO, Ramkrishna Forgings said, “This partnership exemplifies our dedication to enhance mobility solutions and driving impactful growth in the dynamic Brazilian market.”

With this partnership, the company says it anticipates not only solidifying its presence in South America but also continuing its tradition of delivering high-quality automotive components that drive innovation and performance.