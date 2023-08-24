scorecardresearch
Ramkrishna Forgings bags Rs 156 crore order for supplying components to Eurasian farm equipment maker

Under the terms of this agreement, Ramkrishna Forgings will supply forged and machined components, catering specifically to the transmission and engine parts.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Factory image courtesy: Ramkrishna Forgings

Ramkrishna Forgings, one of the leading suppliers of rolled, forged, and machined products has announced that it has recently bagged an order valued at 17.2 million euros (around Rs 156 crore) from a Eurasian customer in the farm equipment sector.

The contract extends over a period of four years, resulting in an annual contract valued at around 4.31 million euros (Rs 38 crore).

Under the terms of this agreement, Ramkrishna Forgings will supply forged and machined components, catering specifically to the transmission and engine parts. The company says the contract underscores the quality and reliability it has consistently delivered to its clients in the farm equipment industry.

Lalit Kumar Khetan, Whole Time Director & CFO, Ramkrishna Forgings said, “This contract not only reflects our capabilities as a premier provider of forged and machined components but also reinforces the trust our customers place in our expertise. We are committed to delivering products of the highest quality and contributing to the growth of the Eurasian farm equipment industry.”

First published on: 24-08-2023 at 10:19 IST

