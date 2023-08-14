Ramkrishna Forgings bags multi-million-dollar order for rear axle and transmission component

Ramkrishna Forgings, one of the leading suppliers of rolled, forged, and machined products has secured a substantial business contract valued at $13.65 million (Rs112 crore) per year for supplying rear axle and transmission components.

The company says this achievement marks a substantial step towards bolstering its growth portfolio within the North American region.

The awarded contract pertains to the production and supply of rear axle and transmission components for Class 5, 6, and 7 vehicles (commercial vehicles).

Also Read Ramkrishna Forgings bullish on crossing Rs 5,000 crore revenue milestone before FY2025

With this accomplishment, the company says it is strategically expanding its footprint in North America and serves as a pivotal opportunity to strengthen its position within the Light Vehicle sector. The continuous growth trajectory showcased by this substantial business contract underscores Ramkrishna Forgings dedication to meeting and exceeding the demands of the North American market.

Lalit Khetan, Whole Time Director & CFO, Ramkrishna Forgings said, “This significant business award is a testament to the company’s commitment to excellence and our strong foothold in the North American market. As we extend our presence in the Class 5, 6 and 7 vehicle segments, we are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings to further strengthen our position and also, significantly bolster our presence in the Light Vehicle sector. The new business not only underscores our focus on meeting the evolving needs of the market but also highlights our unwavering dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive the industry forward.”