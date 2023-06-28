RACEnergy’s new battery manufacturing facility adds 30,000 unit per annum capacity, eyes 250,000 swappable batteries by 2025

Hyderabad-headquartered RACEnergy, a deep-tech electric vehicle infrastructure company for battery swapping has inaugurated its new 10,000 square feet battery production facility.

The set-up is equipped with a 50 MWh battery production plant, which can manufacture 30,000 batteries per annum. This start-up says the milestone aligns with its goal of targeting 80,000 two- and three-wheelers by 2025, representing a significant step towards their target of having 250,000 swappable batteries in circulation in the same timeframe.

RACEnergy recently obtained the AIS-156 Phase 2 certification for its battery pack, which it claims makes it the first swappable company to achieve this feat. The new facility will provide a collaborative environment for engineers and designers to push the boundaries of innovation, further developing battery technology for electric vehicles and significantly expanding production capacity.

Arun Sreyas, Co-Founder, RACEnergy said, “The launch of our new facility marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionise the electric mobility sector and will cater to 25% of our goal of targeting 80,000 two- and three-wheelers by 2025. After years of thorough research and successful pilots, we are now ready to scale up our operations in the two- and three-wheeler segments and other niche segments. Our pilots’ advanced technology and proven success have attracted tremendous demand for our batteries from around the world. With 500 swaps on our network daily, our facility will empower us to efficiently address the rising demand and expand our market presence globally.”

Gautham Maheswaran, Co-Founder, RACEnergy said, “We are committed to localising critical components of the EV value stream, and the new facility will enable us to achieve in-house production of EV and battery parts. With increased production capacity, we can extend the usage of batteries and serve both domestic and international markets. The facility’s strategic setup aligns perfectly with our goal of expanding our battery swapping solutions across multiple vehicle segments.”