Quantum Energy, Scoo EV partner to deploy Bziness Pro e-scooters for last-mile delivery

Hyderabad-based Quantum Energy has announced its strategic tie-up with ScooEV, an EV two-wheeler rental company. Under this collaboration, a fleet of approximately 1000 e-scooters will be powered by Quantum Energy’s Bziness Pro in the last-mile delivery space.

With a 1200W motor, the Bziness Pro can reach a top speed of 55 kmph. The Bziness Pro with an LFP battery gives a range of up to 135 km on a single charge and comes with a warranty of 3 years or 90,000 km. These electric scooters are ideal for commercial deliveries, contributing to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable urban logistics.

The electric scooters get an inbuilt IOT tracker with an IP67-rated battery pack, remote lock-unlock, anti-theft alarm, USB charger, disc brakes, LCD, and more.

Speaking on the partnership, Chetana Chukkapalli, Director, Quantum Energy Limited said “We are pleased to partner with ScooEV as part of our endeavour to provide the best delivery solutions to the growing delivery and e-commerce space. Our joint effort to electrify last-mile delivery will further help strengthen the B2B segment.

“With the step towards collaboration, Dr Amit S Closepet, CEO of Scoo EV Rentals mentioned, “We are happy to collaborate with Quantum Energy Limited as our esteemed partner who can strongly provide sustainable & highly efficient e-bikes that promise to cater to our B2B rider centric requirement. Together we can walk towards a frugal green commute.”