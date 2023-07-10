Quantum Energy partners Bike Bazaar for retail financing

Hyderabad-based Quantum Energy, an electric scooter start-up has inked a strategic tie-up with Bike Bazaar, a finance solutions provider for pre-owned and new vehicles. The agreement involves collaborating and powering a substantial number of Quantum Bziness Pro e-scooters.

Quantum Energy’s Bziness Pro e-scooter has a claimed range of 135km on a single charge, equipped with Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery. It comes with a warranty of 3 years or 90,000km. The Quantum Bziness Pro also gets including an inbuilt IOT tracker with an IP67 rated battery pack, remote lock-unlock, anti-theft alarm, USB charger, disc brakes, LCD display, and more.

Chakravarthi Chukkapalli, MD, Quantum Energy said, “With this partnership, we would like to make last-mile connectivity greener. Quantum Energy’s fleet is the smart choice for sustainable transportation. Through this partnership with Bike Bazaar, we aim to promote the adoption of electric vehicles for all kinds of deliveries. We are also working towards partnering with e-commerce and retail outlets for the use of electric vehicles in India and contribute to the country’s efforts towards a durable and carbon-neutral future.”

Karunakaran V, Joint MD and Co-Founder, Bike Bazaar Finance said, “Bike Bazaar takes pride in associating with Quantum Energy for fastening the transition to electric mobility in last-mile delivery segment. As a company dedicated to positively impacting the ESG space, we share a common vision with Quantum Energy towards a sustainable world. We are optimistic that our partnership will pave the way for new milestones in the electric two-wheeler industry and further the cause of clean energy in India.”