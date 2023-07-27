Quantum Energy opens 2nd showroom in Rajasthan, expands total to 70 in India

Quantum Energy, an electric vehicle startup focussing on electric scooters has inaugurated its showroom in Udaipur, its second in Rajasthan. With this, the company now has 70 dealerships across India.

The new showroom, operating under Divyam Electric Wheelz, is spread across 900 sqft will showcase its range of e-scooters including Plasma, Elektron, Milan, and Bziness, catering to the diverse needs of commuters.

Chakravarthi Chukkapalli, MD, Quantum Energy said, “With the opening of our second showroom in Udaipur, we proudly offer a one-stop shop for all EV two-wheeler needs, along with top-notch service for our esteemed customers. As we forge ahead, Quantum Energy remains dedicated to accelerating the adoption of sustainable transportation across Rajasthan.”