Q1 auto sales stable, sharp jump in two-wheelers; SIAM says interest rate still a concern

The Indian automotive industry has achieved a smooth transition to the BS6 Phase 2 norms, and the overall performance of various vehicle segments bears testimony that the country’s auto growth story is destined for greater heights.

In Q1 FY2024, the overall wholesales came to 5.49 million vehicles sold, up 11 percent YoY. This includes 9.95 lakh passenger vehicles, the highest quarterly sales for the segment, primarily driven by SUVs. This marked a growth of 9 percent YoY. This also marks the passenger vehicle segment crossing the 2 million wholesales mark in the first half of the calendar year.

The commercial vehicle segment saw a marginal decline of 3 percent on the back of slowdown in LCV goods carrier. A total of 2.17 lakh commercial vehicle were sold, compared to 2.24 lakh CVs sold last year.

The three-wheeler segment saw a robust growth of 89 percent primarily led by passenger carrier, e-rickshaw and e-cart segment. A total of 1.44 lakh three-wheeler were sold, up 89 percent YoY.

In the two-wheeler segment, the slowdown in scooter sales was countered by the pickup in demand for motorcycles, primarily through the changing customer preference in the premium two-wheeler space. A total of 4.14 million two-wheelers were sold, which is 11 percent higher compared to the same period last year.

AUTOMOTIVE SALES IN INDIA Q1 FY’24 Q1 FY’23 Change (in units) Change (in %) Passenger Vehicles (PVs) Passenger cars 413,723 411,507 2,216 1% Utility Vehicles (UVs) 546,603 464,556 82,047 18% Vans 35,648 34,432 1,216 4% Total PVs 995,974 910,495 85,479 9% Commercial Vehicles M&HCVs Passenger Carrier 10,939 7,876 3,063 39% Goods Carrier 66,835 67,978 -1,143 -2% Total M&HCVs 77,774 75,854 1,920 3% LCVs Passenger Carrier 14,438 11,590 2,848 25% Goods Carrier 124,834 137,044 -12,210 -9% Total LCVs 139,272 148,634 -9,362 -6% Total CVs 217,046 224,488 -7,442 -3% Three-Wheelers Passenger Carrier 114,127 50,663 63,464 125% Goods Carrier 21,695 21,350 345 2% E-Rickshaw 7,560 3,567 3,993 112% E-Cart 1,093 713 380 53% Total Three-wheelers 144,475 76,293 68,182 89% Two-Wheelers Scooter 1,298,355 1,207,903 90,452 7% Motorcycle 2,737,348 2,405,228 332,120 14% Mopeds 105,261 111,402 -6,141 -6% Total Two-Wheelers 4,140,964 3,724,533 416,431 11% Quadricycle 143 101 42 42% Grand total 5,498,602 4,935,910 562,692 11% Barring a few segments, the overall wholesales has been quite positive for the Indian auto industry.

In June, a total of 1.38 million vehicles were sold in the country, which was marginally higher by 4 percent compared to the same period last year. This includes 3.27 lakh passenger vehicles (+2% YoY), 53,019 three-wheelers (+99% YoY) and 1.33 million two-wheelers (+2% YoY).

Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM said, “In the quarter, the auto industry seamlessly transited to the very stringent BS 6 Phase 2 Emission Norms from April 1, 2023, reflecting the commitment of the Industry towards the environment. overall passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers and commercial vehicles have performed well in Q1 of 2023-24, although some sub-segments have shown slight momentary decline, compared to Q1 of last year. With expectations of a reasonable monsoon, which has now covered most parts of the country, coupled with lowering inflation, we expect the economy to continue to grow, which in turn should help the auto sector. High interest rates remain a concern.”

Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, “Sales of passenger vehicles in Q1 of Apr-June 2023 has been the highest ever with a growth of 9.4%, compared to the previous year. The passenger vehicle segment crossed 2 million units in the first half of Calendar year for the first time. Two-Wheelers also posted a growth of 11.2% in this quarter, compared to last year, but are still lower than 2016-17 levels. Domestic sales of three-wheelers in Q1 of 2023-24 grew by 89.4% compared to last year

albeit on a low base, but are still lower than the 2018-19 levels. Commercial Vehicles have de-grown by (-)3.3% in this Quarter, compared to Q1 of last financial year.”