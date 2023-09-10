Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces Global Biofuel Alliance at G20 Summit

The global energy sector witnessed a new announcement as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA) on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

The GBA is an India-led Initiative to develop an alliance of governments, international organisations and industry to facilitate the adoption of biofuels. Bringing together the biggest consumers and producers of biofuels to drive biofuels development and deployment, the initiative aims to position biofuels as a key to energy transition and contribute to jobs and economic growth.

The announcement of the GBA showcases the action-oriented nature of India’s positive agenda as G20 President and representing the ‘Voice of the Global South’.

The alliance will support the worldwide development and deployment of sustainable biofuels by offering capacity-building exercises across the value chain, technical support for national programs, and promoting policy lessons-sharing. It will mobilise a virtual marketplace to assist industries, countries, ecosystem players, and key stakeholders in mapping demand and supply, as well as connecting technology providers to end users. It will also facilitate the development, adoption and implementation of internationally recognised standards, codes, sustainability principles, and regulations to incentivise biofuels adoption and trade.

The Global Biofuel Alliance as a tangible outcome of the G20 presidency, will help strengthen India’s position globally. Moreover, it will focus on collaboration and will provide additional opportunities to Indian industries in the form of exporting technology and exporting equipment. It will help accelerate India’s existing biofuels programs such as PM-JIVANYojna, SATAT, and GOBARdhan scheme, thereby contributing to increased farmers’ income, creating jobs and overall development of the Indian ecosystem. The global ethanol market was valued at $99.06 billion (Rs 816,948 crore) in 2022 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2032 and surpass $162.12 billion (Rs1,337,003 crore) by 2032. As per IEA, there will be 3.5-5x biofuels growth potential by 2050 due to Net Zero targets, creating a huge opportunity for India.

Interestingly, over 19 countries and 12 international organisations have already joined the alliance. This includes, seven G20 countries – Argentina, Brazil, Canada, India, Italy, South Africa, USA, four invite countries – Bangladesh, Singapore, Mauritius and UAE. The eight non G20 countries are Iceland, Kenya, Guyana, Paraguay, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Finland and Uganda agreed to be initiating members of GBA. Twelve international organisations who have joined the alliance include – World Bank, Asian Development Bank, World Economic Forum, World LPG Organization, UN Energy for All, UNIDO, Biofutures Platform, International Civil Aviation Organization, International Energy Agency, International Energy Forum, International Renewable Energy Agency, World Biogas Association.

GBA Members constitute major producers and consumers of biofuels.

At present, USA (52%), Brazil (30%) and India (3%) contribute about 85 percent share in production and about 81 percent in consumption of ethanol.

Industry reacts

Vikram Gulati, Country Head and Executive Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We at Toyota Kirloskar Motors, applaud the initiative of forming the Global Biofuel Alliance aimed at bringing together countries, international organisations and industry to facilitate adoption of biofuels by driving biofuel development, deployment as well as position biofuels as a key to energy transition thereby contributing to jobs and sustainable economic growth. The Global Biofuel Alliance is a critical step towards a sustainable future as it seeks to build capacity, provide technical assistance, create of a virtual market place, put down standard codes, sustainability principles and regulations for biofuels, to meet the growing energy needs, both in the domestic as well as global markets. Further, we believe that this will facilitate the ongoing efforts of various stakeholders, including corporates to bring down the oil import bill and realise the carbon reduction goal at a faster pace.”