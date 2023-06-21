Precision Camshaft’s first retrofitted e-LCV to be introduced by September

The electric four-wheeler passenger vehicle segment may yet have seen some serious action, but there are high hopes for the SCV and LCV segment to be the early adopters given the cost matrix.

For Solapur-based Precision Camshafts which has been working on developing retrofitting technology for the LCV segment, the first product roll out is expected in the next 3 months said Karan Shah, Business Development, Precision Camshaft in an earnings call.

He estimates that the potential market for retrofitting in the LCV space in India alone is to be around 2 million vehicles. “And even if a very small percentage of those being converted into electric will mean significant volumes for us.”

The company has made a marginal investment of around Rs 7 crore. “Since it is a retrofitment plant, it’s not a highly automated plant, and it is an existing plant that, we have basically converted into an EV retrofit plant, so it’s not a capex facility.”

The idea is to first test the product and its acceptance in the market, before committing a significant investment towards the diversification. It is important to note that while there have been several start-ups targeting converting IC-vehicles to electric, none of them can be said to have tasted huge success. In addition, of these players, very few have actually invested in localising the technology at scale and had instead focussed on bringing ready-made solutions from outside India.

Precision Camshafts on the other hand is said to have invested time and funds to develop the technology and solution ready for India.

“The conditions are very different (from other countries). And so, we have had to reengineer a lot of things. We have used the best learnings from EMOSS and the most important bit of EV development, which is the software, is all developed by our team in EMOSS that is deployed directly. There we have a significant advantage. But, of course, there have to be changes in the component selection, as well as on the powertrain engineering, when it comes to Indian conditions compared to Europe. But a lot of those have been done already,” explains Shah.

For the unversed EMOSS is a Netherland-based bus and truck manufacturer with electric powertrain development and integration expertise. It is a group company of Precision Camshaft, which focusses on electrification.

While the retrofitment business in India maybe a small percentage of the overall market in India, for EMOSS it contributes 30 percent of revenue in Europe, showcasing the potential of such a technology.