scorecardresearch
MUST READ
Gold Price Today, 24 July: Gold to remain range-bound ahead of US Fed meeting; other central banks also eyed
Kargil War: Air power’s crucial triumph in Indian Military history
Gyanvapi Mosque ASI survey EXPLAINED: What’s the scientific probe underway in Varanasi?
Ravi Ruia buys a house in London; Know about the $145 million mansion & his lifestyle

Posco to invest $92 billion to expand into EV battery production and hydrogen

Posco’s bumper operating profit in the second quarter follows a major investment plan announced earlier this month. The company plans to invest a total of $92 billion through 2030 to take its business beyond its mainstay steel operations.

Written by Bloomberg
posco
Posco Holdings Inc. shares jumped as much as 24% on Monday.

Posco Holdings Inc. shares jumped as much as 24% on Monday, the most on record, on strong quarterly profits and frenzied retail buying of stocks related to electric-vehicle batteries. 

The stock also appears to have gotten a boost by short sellers rushing to cover their bearish bets. At the same time, a report that US House committees are investigating Ford Motor Co.’s partnership with a major Chinese battery maker spurred buying of South Korean rivals.

Posco’s shares surged to the highest level since 2007 as the company notched the biggest quarterly profit in a year. It was the biggest contributor of gains to the MSCI Asia Pacific Index on Monday. The stock has been one of the best gainers in Asia this month, climbing as much as 76%. 

Also Read

Retail investors have been driving the gains in Posco, South Korea’s largest steelmaker that has been betting big on battery materials, amid indiscriminate buying of companies related to the EV supply chain. 

While the surge looks “somewhat excessive,” Posco seemed “very much confident” that it could beat cathode rivals such as Ecopro BM Co. and L&F Co. in the long-term battery materials race with its massive cash investment, said Yoon Joonwon, a fund manager at DS Asset Management. 

The gains have thwarted investors betting on a drop in the shares. Posco has seen a big jump in short selling volume and turnover this month, and so “short covering is partly driving the rally,” according to An Hyungjin, chief executive officer at Billionfold Asset Management. 

Posco’s bumper operating profit in the second quarter follows a major investment plan announced earlier this month. The company plans to invest a total of $92 billion through 2030 to take its business beyond its mainstay steel operations. The investment will mainly go into expanding its production of EV battery materials, as well as hydrogen.  

The company’s operating income was 1.3 trillion won ($1 billion) in the three months ended June 30. While that’s down from a year earlier, it’s nearly double the 705 billion won in the first quarter, the country’s largest steel producer said Monday. That beat analyst expectations for 1.12 trillion won.

Separately, Reuters reported that two US House of Representatives committees said Friday they are investigating Ford’s partnership with Chinese battery company Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. 

Ford said in February that it and CATL plan to build a battery plant in Michigan, and Republican chairs of the House Ways and Means Committee and the Select Committee on China are demanding that Ford answer questions about the deal, Reuters reported.

More Stories on
Posco

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-07-2023 at 12:24 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate
READ
IN APP