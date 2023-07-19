Porter launches pan-India intercity courier service

Porter has announced the introduction of its inter-city courier services, which is set to ease the logistics landscape by providing doorstep pickup and delivery services to a wide range of customers, including SMEs, retail businesses, and regular consumers.

Porter’s new service provides doorstep pickup without any additional charges or minimum order requirements. Initially, the service is available for shipments weighing up to 20kg with services across India including Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Coimbatore, reaching a total of more than 19,000 pin codes.

Porter says the service addresses key pain points in the intercity logistics industry, including the lack of door-to-door pickup options and the need for affordable and reliable services. Leveraging Porter’s technology platform, customers can enjoy transparent pricing and timely delivery.

Speaking on the announcement, Uttam Digga, COO and Co-founder, Porter said, “Our goal is to establish the similar quality of efficiency and seamlessness in our intercity courier service as we have developed for our intracity logistics.”

Leveraging advanced tracking technology and a robust logistics network, Porter offers real-time tracking updates and dedicated customer support for the entire transportation process.