PMI Electro Mobility freight 25 electric buses to Rajkot Rajpath

PMI Electro Mobility dispatched the first tranche of 25 electric buses to the Rajkot Rajpath on September 4, 2023. These buses were flagged off by the CM of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel.

With this flag off, PMI now has a total of 75 buses plying in Rajkot. This is a step forward in increasing green mobility and reducing carbon emissions to make India net zero by 2070. PMI now runs over 1200 electric buses across the country.

Aanchal Jain, CEO, PMI said, “We are elated to hand over these electric buses to the city of Rajkot to Rajkot Rajpath Ltd.”

“Electric buses are fast becoming a preferred choice for both commuters and operators as they offer zero tailpipe emission, lesser driving fatigue, noise-free travel, better safety features, and lesser operational costs, she further added.”

As per a recent report conducted by the National Institute of Urban Affairs, in Rajkot, transport contributes 21% of greenhouse gas emissions in the city. With the addition of electric buses and growing acceptance of EVs in general, this percentage is expected to reduce thus giving the city cleaner air. These buses are expected to reduce over 43000 tons of CO2 each year.

As per the agreement with Rajkot Rajpath, PMI will also operate and manage these electric buses. PMI has also developed dedicated tech-enabled bus depots for efficient management and running of electric buses providing citizens with reliable and efficient public transport services.

Each of these 9-meter buses has the capacity to clock about 180 km daily and has been equipped with state-of-the-art safety features such as panic buttons, in-built CCTV cameras, separate corners for wheelchairs, and a ramp for easy entry/exit for specially enabled passengers.