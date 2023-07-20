Pioneer to set up its R&D Centre in India

Pioneer Corporation today announced plans to expand its footprint in India by adding an R&D presence. By establishing R&D at Gurugram and Bengaluru offices, the company will accelerate innovations and develop products and services in the mobility field as well as focus on recruiting and training engineers to strengthen R&D.

This will further strengthen Pioneer’s global strategy, including the fast-growing Indian market, and promote transforming itself into a solutions and services company that it aims to be.

Under its vision of “Creating the Future of Mobility Experiences,” announced in 2020, Pioneer has been stepping up its effort to transform itself into a global automotive solutions and services company.

Specifically, Pioneer appointed industry veterans to strengthen its global strategy, including Siva Subramanian as Chief Innovation Officer of the Mobility Consumer Company in January 2023 and Arvin Baalu as Chief Product Officer of the Mobility Product Company in March 2023.

The expansion of R&D in India, based in Gurugram and an additional office in Bengaluru will focus on growth areas such as infotainment, safety and security products, telematics, and connected solutions for the automotive market including electric vehicles and two-wheelers. B

y expanding its R&D to India, Pioneer is better poised to bring next-generation mobility experiences to consumers in India and around the world, through automakers, Tier 1 suppliers, and aftermarket distribution channels.

Shiro Yahara, President and CEO of Pioneer, said, “We are confident that we will be able to provide new mobility experiences not only in the Indian market but also globally by establishing a system to provide products and services in a timely manner in the fast-growing Indian market.”

Hideaki Ishii, Managing Director, Pioneer India, said, “Pioneer’s expansion in India aligns with its long-term business goals and strategies by tapping into the fast-growing Indian automotive market. It enables Pioneer to establish a local presence for product development, targeting the specific needs of Indian consumers and leveraging the potential for growth in the country”.