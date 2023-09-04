Piaggio Group revamps management structure

Italian auto major Piaggio Group has announced that after a meeting due to the death of the company Chair and CEO Roberto Colaninno, the Board of Directors of Piaggio & C. S.p.A. (PIA.MI) have reformulated the corporate governance structure, after receiving the recommendations of the board committees.

Director Matteo Colaninno has been appointed to the post of Executive Chair, with powers largely consistent with those he held previously. Director Michele Colaninno, who was already chief executive of global strategy, product, marketing and innovation, has been appointed CEO.

With a resolution approved by the Board of Statutory Auditors, the Board also coopted Carlo Zanetti as a new non-executive director, so keeping the number of board members unchanged.

The nine members of the Piaggio & C. S.p.A. Board of Directors – the majority of whom (5) meet the statutory independence requirements – are therefore:

Matteo Colaninno (Executive Chair), Michele Colaninno (CEO), Graziano Gianmichele Visentin (independent director), Rita Ciccone (independent director), Patrizia Albano (independent director), Federica Savasi, Micaela Vescia (independent director), Andrea Formica (independent director) and Carlo Zanetti.

In compliance with legal requirements, the new director will remain in post until the next meeting of the shareholders. The term of office of the current Board of Directors is due to end when the shareholders meet to approve the financial statements as at and for the year ending December 31, 2023. As of today, Carlo Zanetti does not own any Piaggio & C. S.p.A. shares.