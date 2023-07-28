Piaggio Group reports net profit of 64.8 million euro, the best ever reported for the first half

Piaggio Group on Thursday consolidated net sales amounted to 1,172 million euro, the best result ever reported for the first half, with an improvement of 11.3% from 1,053.1 million euro at 30 June 2022.

In the first half of 2023 the Piaggio Group reported its best-ever half-year net profit, 64.8 million euro, up by 43.4% from 45.2 million euro at 30 June 2022.

The industrial gross margin was 332.6 million euro, an improvement of 20.1% (277.1 million euro in the year-earlier period), for a return on net sales of 28.4% (26.3% at 30 June 2022).

Group operating expense was 215 million euro (191.3 million euro in the first half of 2022). The rise in operating expense was linked to the increase in turnover and shipments.

Piaggio Group Chair and CEO Roberto Colaninno: “The Piaggio Group has closed the seventh consecutive quarter to report growth1 , with its best results to date. At 30 June, net sales had risen by more than 11%, to over one billion euro, EBITDA was 191.2 million euro, with an EBITDA margin of 16.3%, and net profit was a first-half record of 64.8 million euro.”

Piaggio’s profit in Two-wheelers

In the first half to 30 June 2023, the Group sold 267,400 two-wheelers worldwide but the different product mix generated a 9.2% increase in

net sales to 956.1 million euro as compared to 875.8 million euro at 30 June 2022).

Turnover on two-wheeler sales in the first six months was particularly strong in the EMEA & Americas area (+15.1%), with very healthy performance on the Italian market (+30%), followed by the American market (+9.2%).

Piaggio’s profit in commercial vehicles

In commercial vehicles, the Piaggio Group reported 2023 first-half sales volumes of 57,100 vehicles, up 16.6% with net sales of 215.9 million euro, up

21.8% from 177.3 million euro at 30 June 2022. The figure includes spares and accessories, where turnover totalled 30.8 million euro.

At geographical level, the Indian market regained strength with turnover from commercial vehicles rising 34.7% and sales volumes up 20%. The EMEA & Americas region as a whole reported a 2% improvement in turnover.