Passenger vehicle see best-ever May sales performance

Going forward, a slew of new product launches across the passenger vehicle and two-wheeler segment is expected to keep the momentum going.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Updated:
The automotive wholesales in India has been growing on a sustained basis, thanks to new product launches and recovery in the economical environment.

In fact, barring the passenger car wholesales, all segments were in the green. A total of 1.8 lakh vehicles were sold in May 2023, which is a growth of 18 percent YoY. Looking at segment wise-performance, passenger vehicles reported a growth of 13.5 percent, three-wheelers of 70 percent albeit a low-year-ago base, and 17 percent by two-wheelers.

Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM said, “All the segments viz. passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers have posted growth in double digits in May 2023, compared to May 2022. We anticipate this trend to continue supported by the prevalent economic environment. The Indian automobile industry is currently in a transition phase with new powertrain technologies offered to consumers ranging from electrified, bio-fuels and gaseous fuel driven vehicles which are being enabled through sound policies of the government.”

Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, “Sales of passenger vehicles of May 2023 has been the highest ever in May, returning a growth of 13.5%, compared to May 2022. Two-wheelers also posted a growth of 17.4 percent in May 2023, compared to last year, but are still lower than 2016-17 levels. Domestic sales of Three-wheelers in May 2023 grew by 70.4 percent compared to May 2022, although on a low base, but is still lower than the 2018-19 levels.”

AUTOMOTIVE WHOLESALES IN INDIA
Passenger VehiclesMay-23May-22Change (in unit)Change (in %)
Passenger cars120,364124,060-3,696-3%
SUVs155,184116,25538,92933%
Vans12,82110,7362,08519%
Total PVs*334,247294,39237,31813.5%
Three-wheelers
Passenger carrier38,59020,17418,41691%
Goods carrier7,5316,9525798%
E-rickshaw2,3141,2731,04182%
E-cart29719610152%
Total three-wheelers48,73228,59520,13770%
Two-wheelers
Scooter446,593398,09948,49412%
Motorcycle989,120819,940169,18021%
Moped35,83735,1486892%
Total Two-wheelers1,471,5501,253,187218,36317%
Quadricycle3528725%
Grand total1,854,5641,576,202278,36218%
*Tata Motors domestic sales data is included only in ‘Total PV’, the detailed break-up is not available.

First published on: 13-06-2023 at 14:10 IST

Stock Market