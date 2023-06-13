Passenger vehicle see best-ever May sales performance

The automotive wholesales in India has been growing on a sustained basis, thanks to new product launches and recovery in the economical environment.

In fact, barring the passenger car wholesales, all segments were in the green. A total of 1.8 lakh vehicles were sold in May 2023, which is a growth of 18 percent YoY. Looking at segment wise-performance, passenger vehicles reported a growth of 13.5 percent, three-wheelers of 70 percent albeit a low-year-ago base, and 17 percent by two-wheelers.

Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM said, “All the segments viz. passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers have posted growth in double digits in May 2023, compared to May 2022. We anticipate this trend to continue supported by the prevalent economic environment. The Indian automobile industry is currently in a transition phase with new powertrain technologies offered to consumers ranging from electrified, bio-fuels and gaseous fuel driven vehicles which are being enabled through sound policies of the government.”

Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, “Sales of passenger vehicles of May 2023 has been the highest ever in May, returning a growth of 13.5%, compared to May 2022. . Two-wheelers also posted a growth of 17.4 percent in May 2023, compared to last year, but are still lower than 2016-17 levels. Domestic sales of Three-wheelers in May 2023 grew by 70.4 percent compared to May 2022, although on a low base, but is still lower than the 2018-19 levels.”

AUTOMOTIVE WHOLESALES IN INDIA Passenger Vehicles May-23 May-22 Change (in unit) Change (in %) Passenger cars 120,364 124,060 -3,696 -3% SUVs 155,184 116,255 38,929 33% Vans 12,821 10,736 2,085 19% Total PVs* 334,247 294,392 37,318 13.5% Three-wheelers Passenger carrier 38,590 20,174 18,416 91% Goods carrier 7,531 6,952 579 8% E-rickshaw 2,314 1,273 1,041 82% E-cart 297 196 101 52% Total three-wheelers 48,732 28,595 20,137 70% Two-wheelers Scooter 446,593 398,099 48,494 12% Motorcycle 989,120 819,940 169,180 21% Moped 35,837 35,148 689 2% Total Two-wheelers 1,471,550 1,253,187 218,363 17% Quadricycle 35 28 7 25% Grand total 1,854,564 1,576,202 278,362 18% *Tata Motors domestic sales data is included only in ‘Total PV’, the detailed break-up is not available.

Going forward, a slew of new product launches across the passenger vehicle and two-wheeler segment is expected to keep the momentum going.