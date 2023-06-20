Omega Seiki Mobility launches urban passenger electric three-wheeler range at Rs 1.85 lakh

Omega Seiki Mobility has launched its electric urban passenger vehicle range called the OSM Stream City. The company has today launched two variants – OSM Stream City ATR, which comes with Swappable battery, priced at Rs 1.85 lakh and Stream City 8.5, which comes with fixed battery priced at Rs 3.01 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company broadens its selection of electric passenger mobility options, now including options for both settings: Rural- OSM Stream and Urban- OSM Stream ATR and OSM Stream 8.5.

Speaking on the launch, Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility said, “While we started with cargo vehicles, this launch is in line with our strategy of providing a complete 3W solution covering both cargo as well as passenger segments.”

Also Read Why rapid scale-up of electric mobility will only happen beyond metro cities

He added “This year, our emphasis on mobility are Passenger Vehicles, and the OSM Stream City is a result of Omega Seiki Mobility strong commitment towards the same. OSM has increased its production five times and has plans to sell over 10,000 electric 3Ws in FY24.”

The new OSM Stream City ATR’s concept of swappable battery is being introduced in association with Sun Mobility. Sun-Mobility will provide a quick interchange station network so that OSM customers can swap and go in a matter of minutes. Customers can experience an app-enabled eco-system for checking battery charge, recharging, finding swap stations etc.

The OSM Stream City 8.5 offers a range of 117km on a single charge and the 8.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack takes 4 hours to fully charge up. The vehicle gets drum brakes and smart connectivity options. The battery pack makes 13bhp and 430Nm of peak torque, while it can be charged at home.