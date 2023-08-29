Ola S1 range gets over 75,000 bookings in 14 days

Ola Electric, one of India’s largest electric vehicle company, recently expanded its portfolio to 5 scooters ranging from Rs 90,000 to Rs 150,000. It now claims that its refreshed and expanded S1 lineup has received a very positive response from customers, clocking more than 75,000 bookings within two weeks of the launch.

With the economically priced S1X, the company claims customers can save as much as Rs 2,600 monthly and Rs 30,000 annually compared to an ICE scooter in fuel and maintenance costs. With these savings, customers can recover the cost of their scooter in just 3-years. Similarly, S1 Air owners can save up to Rs 23,000 (Rs 1,900/month) a year while S1 Pro customers can save Rs 13,000 a year (Rs 1,100/month).

As part of its flagship annual launch day on Independence Day, Ola Electric introduced the S1X e-scooter in three variants – S1 X+, S1 X (2kWh), and S1 X (3kWh). The S1 X+ and S1 X (3kWh) come with a 6kW motor, a 3kWh battery that gives a claimed range of 151km, and a top speed of 90kmph. The S1 X (2kWh) also comes with a powerful 6kW motor, a 2kWh battery that gives the scooter a range of 91km and a top speed of 85kmph.

The S1 X+ is available to purchase at Rs 109,999 and the deliveries begin next month. Pre-reservation window of the S1 X (3kWh), and S1 X (2kWh) is open at Rs 999. With their deliveries to begin in December, S1 X (3kWh), and S1 X (2kWh) scooters are available at Rs 99,999, and Rs 89,999.

During the event, Ola Electric also showcased its second-generation S1 Pro built on a newer and more integrated platform. Priced at Rs 147,499, the Gen-2 S1 Pro now sports a twin-fork telescopic front suspension and flat floorboard besides offering an enhanced range of 195km and a top speed of 120kmph. Purchase window for S1 Pro Gen 2 is now open while deliveries begin mid-September.

Ola spokesperson said, “We are working with speed and a clear vision to support the country’s leadership in electrification. With our refreshed lineup of scooters including the S1 Pro, S1 X portfolio and our recently launched S1 Air, there is absolutely no reason to buy an ICE product anymore.”