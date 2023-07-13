Ola Electric partners Shriram Finance for EV finance

Ola Electric, one of India’s largest electric two-wheeler company has partnered Shriram City Union Finance to provide attractive finance options for its customers.

The EV maker says partnering Shriram City Union Finance, it will be able to offer interest rates as low as 8.99% for a tenure of 48 months, with approvals guaranteed in minutes.

Shriram City Union Finance is one of India’s leading NBFC and among the largest financiers of two-wheelers in the country with about 2,800 branches across urban and rural pockets.

Ankush Aggarwal, Chief Business Officer, Ola said: “As we expand our retail footprint beyond Tier I cities, we are focused on making financing solutions easy and accessible for all. With our partnership with Shriram City Union, we aim to break financial barriers and make electric mobility a reality for customers. We are confident that it will pave the way for accelerating EV adoption across the country.”

Potential Ola customers can avail these financing options online and offline by walking into their nearest Experience Center for a detailed download on financing options before finalising their purchase through the Ola app.

Currently, Ola has a retail network of over 850 Experience Centres and is on track to launch the 1,000th in August.

The S1 lineup, comprising S1 Pro, S1, and S1 Air, features a sleek and minimalist design, coupled with state-of-the-art technology and performance. Ola is also the market share leader commanding almost 40% market share in the electric two-wheeler segment.