Okaya EV signs 12 finance companies to provide low-interest finance options

Okaya EV, an electric vehicle manufacturer, has partnered with 12 financial solution providers, including HDFC, Axis, IDFC, Loan Tap, Bike Bazaar and others, to provide its customers with attractive financing alternatives for electric vehicles.

As a result of this partnership, Okaya EV will offer the lowest interest rates, starting at 5.99%. In addition, customers can also benefit on zero down payment, zero processing fees and a flexible term of up to 48 months for its low- and high-speed product range.

Okaya EV claims that its customers will now be able to get loan approvals in only 30 minutes.

Dr Anshul Gupta, MD, Okaya EV said, “We are delighted to partner with 12 esteemed finance companies to offer our customers the best financing options available in the market. This collaboration is a significant step towards our vision of promoting electric mobility and making it accessible to a larger audience. By providing low-interest rates, convenient loan approvals, and on-road financing, we aim to facilitate a seamless transition to electric vehicles, contributing to a greener and cleaner future.”

At present, Okaya EV has over 550 authorised centres across India where customers can book and get access to finance on their preferred e-scooter.