Odysse EV partners Flipkart to sell electric vehicles 

Odysse and Flipkart will be offering exclusive deals, discounts, and financing schemes to enable a hassle-free purchase of electric two-wheelers.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
odesse ev

Odysse Electric Vehicles has announced its strategic partnership with Flipkart to pre-book and purchase Odysse’s range of electric bikes and scooters bundled with launch offers. The entire range of Odysse products includes Vader, Evoqis, Hawk Plus, Racer Lite V2, and E2Go Lite and its variants.

Odysse Electric Vehicles aims to offer a consistent experience across various channels, including online, mobile, and physical dealerships. Through Flipkart’s reach, customer insights and online marketplace experience, Odysse looks forward to offering its customers the entire range of Odysse’s electric vehicles at their fingertips.

Commenting on the announcement, Nemin Vora, CEO, Odysse Electric Vehicles said, “In today’s era being driven by technology and E-commerce has emerged as a powerful tool for reaching a wide range of customers across all segments of society. Our partnership with Flipkart is a strategic move to expand our reach to a broader audience, enabling them to easily access and embrace the latest advancements in electric mobility and sustainable technology.”

First published on: 14-07-2023 at 17:10 IST

