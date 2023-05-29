NueGo expands intercity e-bus service operations in southern India

NueGo, the electric bus brand from GreenCell Mobility has started its first-ever electric bus services on the Chennai-Pondicherry, Chennai- Bangalore and Chennai-Tirupati routes adding to its operations in the South market after Hyderabad-Vijayawada and Bengaluru-Tirupati routes.

The company currently has operations across India, primarily on the Bhopal-Indore, Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Agra, Delhi-Dehradun, Agra-Jaipur, and Delhi-Jaipur routes, in addition to the South Markets.

NueGo is the flagship inter-city electric mobility bus brand of GreenCell Mobility, where the company’s model is shared and multi-modal. The e-buses are fitted with innovative technology and offer end-to-end convenience for travelers with the bus frequency is on a daily basis. With 12 schedules between the Chennai-Tirupati route to begin with, followed by 12 schedules on Chennai-Pondicherry, and over 30 schedules on the Chennai-Bengaluru route.

Devendra Chawla, CEO, GreenCell Mobility said, “We are thrilled to announce the expansion of NueGo’s services in the south with the launch of our operations in Chennai-Pondicherry, Chennai-Tirupati and Chennai-Bangalore. This strategic shift marks our commitment to serving the dynamic growing South market. This will enable unified and superior travel experience as we aim to augment the convenience and accessibility for travellers along with reducing carbon footprint emission.”

The company says it has well-trained and courteous staff, and offers airport-like premium lounges in selective cities. The lounge offers customer assistance and luggage management services. It also provides a host of safety features such as CCTV surveillance, driver breath analyser, driver monitoring system, and speed limit checks. NueGo coaches go through 25 stringent safety checks including mechanical and electrical inspections.

These electric buses can run 250km on a single charge, with the air conditioners on and in traffic conditions.