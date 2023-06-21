scorecardresearch
No hike in third party motor insurance for FY2024, discount for certain vehicles proposes MoRTH

Certain vehicle types could benefit from proposed discounts of upto 50 percent on the base premium it says.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Comprehensive vs Third Party Car Insurance: Which is more suitable for you?
Having a Third Party Insurance Cover is mandatory by law, and one needs a minimum of this policy to run the vehicle on-road.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) in a draft notification proposed that it will not hike or make changes to the existing third-party insurance premium.

On the contrary, certain vehicle types could benefit from proposed discounts of upto 50 percent on the base premium it says.

For buses registered by educational institutions a discount of 15 percent, private vintage car discount upto 50 percent, while a discount of 15 percent and 7.5 percent for electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles respectively has been proposed. The three-wheeler passenger vehicles could see a discount of upto 6.5 percent on the base premium rate.

The changes are suggested in consultation with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

As per The Motor Vehicles Act of India, 1988, every vehicle (private or commercial) registered in the country is mandated to have third-party insurance policy.  

First published on: 21-06-2023 at 07:15 IST

