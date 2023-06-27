Nitin Gadkari targets toll revenue of Rs 1.3 lakh crore by 2030

The total length of national highways in India has increased from 91,287km in 2013-14 to 1,45,240km in 2022-23, a rise of more than 59% during this period said Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) at a press conference held in New Delhi.

In the last 9 years, the length of four lane national highways (NH) rose about two times from 18,371km to 44,654km. In fact, after the introduction of FASTag, there was significant jump in the toll collection to Rs 41,342 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 4,770 crore in 2013-14. “The Government aims to increase the toll revenue to Rs 1,30,000 crore by 2030. In 2014, the waiting time at the toll plazas was 734 seconds, whereas in the 2023 this has reduced to 47 seconds. We are hopeful that we will bring it down to 30 second soon,” said Gadkari.

He shared that with the introduction of FASTag, around Rs 70,000 crore have been saved in wasted fuel expenses caused by waiting at the toll plazas.

The Minister said special emphasis is being laid on the expansion in road highway network in the North East region, saying projects worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore are being carried out in the region. Around 670 road side facilities are being developed with a view to provide a pleasant experience along the NHs.

The Minister said under the NHAI’s INVIT (Infrastructure Investment Trust) model, a bond issue was launched and garnered tremendous response. Within the first day of its availability on the Mumbai Stock Exchange, the bond witnessed seven times oversubscription. Gadkari has urged investors to consider investing in NHAI INVIT, which offers an attractive interest rate of 8.05 percent, much higher than traditional bank rates.

Additionally, he said, the NHAI achieved 7 world records, showcasing its commitment to technological advancements and their ambition to position India as the second-largest road network in the world, after the USA.

In terms of green initiative, Gadkari said that Road Transport Ministry has utilised 30 lakh tonne of garbage in road construction for the Delhi Ring Road project, demonstrating a proactive approach towards waste management and sustainable infrastructure development. Furthermore, introduction of bamboo crash barriers provides enhanced strength and durability while generating employment opportunities and promoting environmental sustainability.

Gadkari also unveiled a vision for increased electric vehicle adoption over the next five years, promoting clean energy and reducing carbon emissions.