Nissan rolls out 100,000th Magnite SUV from its Chennai plant

Nissan Motor India has achieved the production rollout of its 100,000th Magnite SUV from its Alliance plant (RNAIPL) in Chennai. The Nissan Magnite SUV is one of the most popular models for the Japanese carmaker and is currently the only model sold by the brand in the country.

The Magnite SUV was launched in December 2020, and was part of Nissan’s ‘Make-In-India, Make for the World’ strategy. Designed in Japan and manufactured in India, the Magnite is currently exported to more than 15 global markets, with recent launches in Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda, and Brunei.

The Japanese carmaker has exported more than a million vehicles from its Chennai plant to 108 destinations, including New Zealand, Australia, and countries in the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, South-East Asia, SAARC, Sub Sahara, and African regions.

Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India, said, “The production of the 100,000th Magnite is testimony of Nissan’s brand promise of providing its customers products that are high on value, safety and strong customer service making it a global product. At Nissan, we are not just building cars – we are building the future of mobility led by product innovation, technological distinction, and customer satisfaction.”

Keerthi Prakash, MD, Renault Nissan Automotive India said,” The Nissan Magnite’s 100,000 production rollout is a proud moment for the Nissan Family, a significant milestone in Nissan’s commitment to ’Make in India, Make for the World’. The Chennai plant in addition to catering to the domestic market, exports vehicles to 108 destinations in collaboration with our supply chain partners; producing high-quality products with best-in-class safety features that exceed customer expectations.”

Nissan Motor India recently launched the Magnite Geza Special Edition, the first of its many scheduled product actions for the Magnite this year to commemorate this production milestone.