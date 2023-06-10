Nissan Motor India opens new dealership and service centre in Rajkot

Nissan Motor India has expanded its network in Gujarat with the launch of two new customer touchpoints, for sales and service, in Rajkot.

The new touchpoints are owned by Cargo Motors, a leading automotive dealership group based in Gujarat. With the addition of two new touchpoints, the Japanese carmaker has strengthened its commitment to providing exceptional sales and service to customers in Rajkot and the state of Gujarat taking its total network in the state to 14 touchpoints.

Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motors India said, “Nissan is focused on customer service and towards this objective, we are happy to welcome Cargo Nissan in Rajkot to the Nissan family. We are committed to deliver with our partners on customer quality with strong value propositions.”

Nissan recently introduced the Magnite Geza Special Edition, the first of its many scheduled product actions for the Magnite this year

The new Cargo Nissan Showroom has a total area of 7,500 sqft, with a front display area of over 50 feet and Cargo Nissan Service Workshop facility is spread across a total area of over 17,500 sqft, with a frontage of over 42 feet.

The OEM operates on a PHYGITAL (physical + digital) distribution approach, providing a hassle-free, one-stop solution to customers for all their needs. This approach offers a seamless and convenient experience with an integrated offline-online payment option, which can be accessed at the customer’s preferred showroom.

With this Nissan Motor India has expanded its network of customer touchpoints in FY 2022-23 adding 19 new touchpoints comprising 14 showrooms and five service workshops, strategically positioned in key cities across the Northern and Southern regions of India. Some of these cities include Jaipur, Karnal, Erode, Chennai, Hospet, Rewari, Bhiwani and Khammam, among others across the country.