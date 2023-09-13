Nissan launches all-new Magnite Kuro special edition

Nissan Motor India launches an all-new Magnite Kuro special edition in celebration of its partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC). Nissan continues its partnership with ICC for the 8th consecutive year, it is the official sponsor of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.



As the Official Partner, Nissan will actively promote the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, showcasing the Nissan car at the stadium, in addition to on-ground engagement initiatives across the country.



Commenting on the announcement Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, of Nissan Motor India said, “Nissan is pleased to be the Official partner of all ICC tournaments and is delighted to have the Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite as the Official car of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.”



As a significant contribution to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Nissan is also promoting the tournament Trophy Tour, currently on a journey across multiple cities in India, with the introduction of a 3D trophy in malls. This innovative initiative is designed to engage cricket enthusiasts by offering them exclusive access to the World Cup trophy, allowing them to capture 360-degree images with this iconic symbol of cricket excellence.

Nissan Magnite has updated many safety features as standard across all variants such as Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). With the above safety features added and with a 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult Occupant Safety by Global NCAP rating.