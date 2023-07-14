scorecardresearch
Nissan issues recall for 1.38 million cars across US, Europe and Japan

No accidents resulting from the issues have been reported at this time, the spokeswoman told Bloomberg.

Written by Bloomberg
Nissan Motor Vehicles At The Company's Test-Driving Event

Nissan Motor Co. is issuing a recall of about 1.38 million cars globally of models including Note, Kicks, Serena and Leaf, a company spokeswoman said Friday.

The recall will affect vehicles in the US, Europe, and Japan over several issues, including cars suddenly accelerating after exiting cruise control or a short circuit that would cause motors to stop while driving.

No accidents resulting from the issues have been reported at this time, the spokeswoman told Bloomberg.

Also Read

Nissan said earlier Friday that it will recall Note Aura due to a faulty right headlamp in addition to other models in Japan.

First published on: 14-07-2023 at 18:44 IST

