scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Nissan EV sales exceed one million units worldwide

In 2022, Nissan started sales of the Nissan Ariya all-electric crossover.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
ariya
The Nissan LEAF has sold more than 650,000 units worldwide.

Nissan Motor announced today that global sales of electric vehicles have surpassed 1 million units. Since its launch in December 2010, the Nissan LEAF has sold more than 650,000 units worldwide. The model is currently sold in approximately 50 markets with a focus on Japan, the U.S. and Europe.

In 2022, Nissan started sales of the Nissan Ariya all-electric crossover. The Ariya features Nissan’s latest design language and technologies, such as e-4ORCE all- wheel control and ProPILOT 2.0 advanced driver support. It has won the Auto Color Award 2021 Grand Prix in Japan and the Red Dot Design Award in Germany. 

Cumulative EV sales by region

Also Read
Japan2,30,000
North America2,10,000
Europe3,20,000
China2,30,000
Other regions10,000
Total10,00,000

Also in 2022, Nissan launched the Sakura, its first EV in the Japanese minivehicle market. It has received cumulative orders of 50,000 units.

More Stories on
Nissan India

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-08-2023 at 12:28 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS