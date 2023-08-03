Nissan EV sales exceed one million units worldwide

Nissan Motor announced today that global sales of electric vehicles have surpassed 1 million units. Since its launch in December 2010, the Nissan LEAF has sold more than 650,000 units worldwide. The model is currently sold in approximately 50 markets with a focus on Japan, the U.S. and Europe.

In 2022, Nissan started sales of the Nissan Ariya all-electric crossover. The Ariya features Nissan’s latest design language and technologies, such as e-4ORCE all- wheel control and ProPILOT 2.0 advanced driver support. It has won the Auto Color Award 2021 Grand Prix in Japan and the Red Dot Design Award in Germany.

Cumulative EV sales by region

Japan 2,30,000 North America 2,10,000 Europe 3,20,000 China 2,30,000 Other regions 10,000 Total 10,00,000

Also in 2022, Nissan launched the Sakura, its first EV in the Japanese minivehicle market. It has received cumulative orders of 50,000 units.