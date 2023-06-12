Nissan adds intersection collision avoidance to its driver assistance system

Nissan has carried out another demonstration of its in-development LIDAR-based advanced driver-assistance technology, which now gets intersection collision avoidance. The carmaker showcased the technology’s ability to perform certain automatic collision-avoidance manoeuvres in the more complex environment of intersections.

The technology features a new control logic for intersection collision avoidance based on ground-truth perception technology utilizing next-generation LIDAR. It can detect an object’s speed, location, and potential risk of a collision from a lateral direction.

The system is designed to instantly respond to the changing situation through such steps as emergency application of the brakes or releasing the brakes when the potential risk- has been avoided.

Senior Vice President Takao Asami, head of Nissan’s Research and Advanced Engineering Division, says, “We are on course to develop collision-avoidance technology utilising next-generation LIDAR technology by the mid-2020s. Aiming to develop future autonomous driving technologies that customers can use with peace of mind, Nissan is working to fully understand the entire range of accident scenarios by analyzing complex accidents that occur in the real world. Our efforts are aimed to substantially improve accident avoidance.”

Accidents caused by driver error at intersections can result in significant consequences. The in-development system is therefore being designed to provide improved assistance in difficult situations through advanced sensing and decision-making capabilities.