New Aston Martin DB12 Volante UK debut on August 3o

The new Aston Martin DB12 Volante was recently unveiled by the British luxury sports car maker. The open-top super tourer is all set to make its UK debut on Wednesday, 30 August, at the Salon Prive in Oxfordshire. Committing to “uncompromised” handling and performance provided by the DB12 coupe, it is Aston Martin’s most powerful V8 convertible grand tourer (GT).

A class-defining car of unmatched elegance and sporting character, the DB12 Volante will remain at Blenheim for the rest of the week.

Joining the DB12 Volante in headlining the Aston Martin display is the fastest and fiercest Vantage ever made: the V12 Vantage, along with the most powerful production Aston Martin: the DBS770 Ultimate, and the star of so many F1® races, the Aston Martin Vantage, Official FIA Safety Car of Formula 1®.

A further 22 cars from the ultra-luxury brand’s remarkable history will be on display, providing an Aston Martin for every automotive palate, including 2022 DBR22, 2020 DB5 Goldfinger Continuation, 2015 Vantage GT12, 2016 Vantage GT8, 2014 One-77, 2012 V12 Zagato, 2004 DB7 Zagato, 2019 Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake and many more.

Oliver Turner, Regional President of UK & South Africa commented, “Salon Prive at Blenheim Palace offers a great platform to debut the DB12 Volante in the UK. We look forward to showcasing the world’s first super tourer to guests attending this prestigious event.”