New appointments: Ajoy Lall and Kiran Menon join Altigreen

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle company Altigreen has strengthened its manufacturing and finance strength. It has appointed Ajoy Lall as Senior Vice-President for Manufacturing and Kiran Menon Vice-President Finance, respectively. Both of them will report to Shalendra Gupta, CFO, Altigreen.

Lall comes with over 35 years of experience in the automotive industry and in his last role he was VP – Operations at Tata Motors, responsible for all its 5 manufacturing plants in India. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from NIT, Allahabad, in addition to holding a Post Graduate Diploma in General Management from XLRI, Jamshedpur.

Menon on the other hand, has had an illustrious career spanning 30 years in Corporate Finance, with companies such as JSW Ispat Special Products, Mahindra Susten, Essar Group, Reliance Communications, Shaw Wallace, Asian Paints and Exide Industries. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and Master’s in Commerce from Pune University and is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India (ICWA).

Shalendra Gupta, Co-Founder & CFO, Altigreen said, “We’re confident that their industry experience and subject matter expertise will assist our teams to work smarter and collectively achieve greater heights. I look forward to taking this journey ahead with both of them.”

Ajoy Lall said, “I look forward to rapidly scaling green mobility with focus to quality, and ensuring a resounding all-round success.”

Kiran Menon said, “My cross industry experience and relationships will help us in achieving many industry-firsts.”