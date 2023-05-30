NATRAX partners ATS to provide advanced testing and certification for ADAS, ride and handling service in India

The National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX), one of Asia’s largest proving ground with advanced test track facilities and Automotive Test Systems (ATS), a leading provider of testing instruments and engineering services for the automotive industry, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for providing testing services in the field of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), RLDA (Road load data acquisition) and vehicle dynamics.

The MoU was signed by Dr Manish Jaiswal, Director of NATRAX, and S Ramanathan, MD of ATS in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

The partners aim to enhance the testing capabilities of both the organisations by allowing them to utilise the equipment’s and offer the required support & services to the automotive industry for testing and validation.

Dr Manish Jaiswal said that this synergy will allow NATRAX to offer a wider range of testing and certification services to its client’s by utilising the instruments and accessories provided by ATS. This in turn will also help NATRAX to support the vision of the government to make India a global hub for automotive manufacturing and innovation.

S Ramanathan said that the MoU will create a win-win situation for both NATRAX and ATS by allowing them to leverage each other’s strengths and capabilities.