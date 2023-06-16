Musashi Seimitsu announces E-mobility foray in India

Musashi India, a 100 percent owned subsidiary of Musashi Seimitsu Industries, Japan and a leading manufacturer of two-wheeler and four-wheeler transmission components in India, has announced its foray into the E-mobility space in the Indian market.

Focused on building high-performance and safe auto components, Musashi will manufacture the E-Axle at its Bengaluru plant starting October 2023. Musashi will spend Rs 70 crore in phase 1 to set up an assembly line for the product at its existing manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.

Musashi has announced expansion into E-mobility through a strategic collaboration with Bharat New-Energy Company (BNC) Motors in India. The company has already signed a MoU with Strom in Thailand, EV Go in Vietnam, and Arc Ride in Kenya, and will supply them with E-Axles manufactured in India.

Commenting on the EV foray, Toshihisa Otsuka, CEO India & Africa Region said, “Our focus is to provide state-of-the-art components that are essential for the growth and success of electric vehicles. We are confident that our commitment to quality and innovation will contribute significantly to the sustainable development of the Indian automotive industry.”

Musashi India’s two-wheel E-Axle features a slim and lightweight design by integrating a motor and gearbox. With Musashi’s expertise in gear processing, it achieves high transmission efficiency and low noise levels.

Musashi India’s entry into the electric mobility market aligns perfectly with the government’s initiatives to promote electric vehicles and reduce the nation’s carbon footprint.

“With its new venture into electric mobility, Musashi India aims to be at the forefront of the electric revolution in India and become a trusted partner for automakers, driving the transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable transportation ecosystem”, added Toshihisa Otsuka.

Besides the home market in Japan, China, North America, and Europe are key markets for Musashi. The company is bullish on the Indian market and expects a growing market share for the EV business here.