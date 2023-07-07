Motherson to buy Rollon Hydraulics, will strengthen business for off-highway segment

Samvardhana Motherson International has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% stake in Rollon Hydraulics (Rollon). The company is engaged in manufacturing, assembly and supply of high precision turned parts, spools, and other machined components with critical engineering applications for the agriculture and off-highway segment from its 2 facilities based out of Bengaluru, India.

It has a vertically integrated unit engaged in surface treatment of machined parts. Rollon had reported revenues of Rs 60 crore for FY2023. It counts the like of Danfoss, Eaton, Husco International, Walvoil and Parker among its customers.

Also Read Motherson to acquire majority stake in Yachiyo Industry from Honda Motor

Motherson says it through its Precision Metals & Modules business division is a leading supplier to the automotive and non-automotive industry. Its manufacturing facilities across India and Mexico for precision machining are equipped with state-of-the-art CNC machines and highly customised special purpose machines, supported by surface treatment and metrological measuring facilities. The company has specialised technology and expertise for precision machining parts with capabilities like turning, drilling, grinding, milling tools and machining among others.

Expanding reach and adding new capabilities

Following the industry trends of supplier consolidation, coupled with global footprint of Motherson, this acquisition will create further organic growth opportunities through increase of global share of business with existing and new customers.

The transaction will also provide Motherson, access to a pedigreed customer base across the off-highway industry along with specialised machining, plating, surface treatment and sub-assembly capabilities.

Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson said, “Our focus on being a solutions provider to our customers has been a driving force for this acquisition. We are getting access to a new industry segment of construction and material handling for our precision metal business. We believe this business is highly synergistic with Motherson’s existing business and offers ample opportunities to grow this business in India, Mexico and other geographies. This is our 5 acquisition in India in the past 12 months, reaffirming India’s importance in our future plans.”