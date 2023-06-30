Motherson, Marelli inaugurate first tool room for automotive lighting in India

Motherson, in collaboration with Marelli, announced the inauguration of Motherson Automotive Lighting Tool Room (MALT), a ground-breaking facility that marks a significant milestone in automotive lighting technology. With this, Motherson now has 9 tool rooms across India, Germany, UAE, and Turkey to support its customers.

This the partners says is the first-ever tool room in India dedicated to automotive lighting. The plant was inaugurated by R C Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India, and Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India.

The 8,700 sqmt facility is located in Noida (Delhi NCR region) in close proximity to OEMs and other tooling locations of Motherson.

MALT is a state-of-the-art facility, set up with an initial capex of around Rs 60 crore by Marelli Motherson Automotive Lighting India, the 50:50 JV between Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) and Marelli Europe.

By leveraging the strengths of the partners, the new facility aims to meet the long-standing demands of the Indian OEMs for the localisation of advanced automotive lighting solutions. It will serve as a platform for collaboration and innovation, bringing together technical experts from both companies to develop cutting-edge tooling solutions for automotive lighting.

Sylvain Dubois, President, Marelli’s Automotive Lighting & Sensing division said, “We are delighted to celebrate the inauguration of this important site, announced in 2021. The new facility will allow us to build locally and autonomously all the tools needed for our joint venture, representing a great step forward in terms of speed, competitiveness, and flexibility. This is a real competitive advantage on the Indian market and an outstanding milestone in the history of our joint venture, which enables us once again to best support our customers together.”

Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson said, “The inauguration of this tool room for lighting is a moment of great pride for us. We want to express our gratitude to our customers for their encouragement and support to Motherson. This facility is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering advanced solutions on demand of our valued customers. We are also grateful to our partner Marelli for their collaboration in this project.”