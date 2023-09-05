Mobileye partners Valeo to bring next-gen radars for automated driving functions

Mobileye and Valeo announced a new partnership to deliver software-defined best-in-class imaging radars for next-generation driver assist and automated driving features at IAA Mobility 2023.

The partners say with this they can bring a promising new technology to automakers worldwide that enables more intelligent vehicles. As a key part of sensing systems for automated driving, imaging radar will be an enabling element for more advanced hands-off ADAS solutions and eyes-off automated driving features on highways and urban streets.

Nimrod Nehushtan, Mobileye’s Executive Vice President of Business Development and Strategy said, “Mobileye and Valeo’s Imaging radar collaboration significantly advances a new and exciting phase in automotive safety and performance. In this collaboration, automakers gain access to the latest cutting-edge technology from Mobileye that they can trust will exceed industry expectations as we have proven before, while benefiting from the customisation, industrialisation, testing and support capabilities brought by Valeo. Our collaboration to deliver imaging radar to automakers benefits the industry, and ultimately, drivers globally.”

Marc Vrecko, President, Valeo’s Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems Business Group said: “We are proud to collaborate together on imaging radar technology, which will be essential in the future of autonomous mobility. This is a great illustration of Valeo’s technological leadership in ADAS and of its capability to produce innovative technologies at scale. This collaboration will contribute to Valeo’s commitment to offer affordable, smarter and safer mobility. “

Mobileye’s imaging radars use advanced architecture, including Massive MIMO (multiple-input, multiple-output) antenna design, a high-end radio frequency design developed in-house, and high-fidelity sampling – all enabling accurate object detection and higher dynamic range. Using an integrated system-on-chip design that maximises processor efficiency, and world-leading algorithms for interpreting radar data, the imaging radar delivers a detailed, four-dimensional image of surroundings up to 300 meters away and beyond. With a 140-degree field-of-view at medium range and 170-degree field-of-view in close range, the radar enables more accurate detection of pedestrians, vehicles or obstructions that other sensors might miss – even on crowded urban streets.

Mobileye says it has already seen high market interest for its imaging radar from the industry as automakers look to expand the operational design domains (ODD) of their automated driving features. Valeo has simultaneously received indications of strong demand from the market for imaging radar that achieves optimal performance.

Valeo, a leading supplier for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), has been developing and mass-producing radar technologies since 2006. It will lead the system design of the new imaging radar product by integrating Mobileye’s imaging radar technology and corresponding software and algorithms embedded in the Mobileye Radar chipset into Valeo’s automotive software and hardware radar solutions.

This new partnership expands Mobileye and Valeo successful collaboration on front-facing cameras and other driver assist solutions. Since 2015, the partners have delivered more than 15 million Smart Front Cameras worldwide.