Mobec targets 100 franchisees for portable EV charging network in India by December

Mobec, a start-up focussing on creating a network of portable EV charging solutions has launched its its all-India franchise network.

The start-up says its innovative EV charging solution eliminates the need for investing in heavy charging infrastructure. Additionally, it aims to provide doorstep charging facilities for its B2C EV vehicle users, akin to position itself as the portable EV charging on demand solutions provider.

As part of its expansion plan, it aims to onboard 100 franchise partners by the end-2023. The initial phase of the franchising plan focuses on expanding the network’s reach across several prominent tier 1 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune.

Modular set-up

The start-up says at the core of its franchise network lies the in-house developed Mobec 3, a modular portable power-bank. Its stackable design allows operators to increase the total output capacity as per their customised needs. This feature empowers businesses to optimise their EV fleets and streamline operations.

As part of its business model, Mobec will provide franchise owners with the software, web, app, branding and backend support. The advanced technology infrastructure facilitates real-time monitoring, efficient operations, and enhances user satisfaction, establishing Mobec as a leader in EV charging solutions, all connected via an easy-to-use Android and iOS-enabled app.

Harry Bajaj, Founder & CEO, Mobec Innovations said, “With the launch of the latest Mobec franchise network, we are taking a significant step towards transforming the EV charging landscape in India. Insufficient charging infrastructure remains a massive challenge that hinders accelerated transition to B2B & B2C EV adoption. Our modular and portable charging solutions, coupled with the extensive support will drive the adoption of electric vehicles and contribute to a cleaner, greener future for India.”

India is currently witnessing a surge in electric vehicle sales with monthly sales in May 2023 crossing 1.5 lakh units for the first time, emphasising the necessity for more EV charging infrastructure. Mobec has already $1 million (Rs 8.18 crore) to cater to this rising demand.

Through the franchise model, Mobec aims to create an interconnected regional hub of mobile EV charging units, forming an integral part of the larger Mobec Inter-city Charging services network across India.