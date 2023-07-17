scorecardresearch
MLR Auto partners Vidyuttech for electric three-wheeler financing

Vidyuttech offers unique pay-per-km battery lease and attractive interest rate of approximately 10 percent

Written by Express Mobility Desk
MLR Auto

MLR Auto, a subsidiary of Greaves Electric Mobility, the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton, has inked a strategic partnership with Vidyuttech, a leading financing platform and lifecycle management service provider. 

Under the partnership, Vidyuttech will provide flexible financing for MLR’s electric three-wheelers. It will offer financing and lifecycle management services expertise, which will benefit MLR’s customers across India for simplified electric vehicle ownership. 

The company offers unique pay-per-km battery lease and attractive interest rate of approximately 10 percent, designed to facilitate the adoption of electric three-wheelers, making them an affordable and sustainable choice for customers.  Moreover, it provides over 90 percent on-road funding for potential customers significantly reduces the burden of downpayment, making electric vehicle ownership more accessible than ever before.

Nirmal NR, CEO & Wholetime Director, MLR Auto said, “We are delighted to partner with Vidyuttech to enhance the adoption of electric vehicles in the L5 segment. This partnership will provide our customers with accessible and hassle-free financing options, simplifying their transition to electric three-wheelers and contributing to a more sustainable and emission-free future.”

Xitij Kothi, Co-Founder, Vidyuttech said, “We are very excited to partner with MLR Auto. Our battery leasing and low-cost financing is designed to make EV transition a no-brainer for our customers.” 

First published on: 17-07-2023 at 14:28 IST

