Minda Corp bags Rs 750 crore order for EV chargers

The EV charger will be manufactured at Spark Minda Green Mobility Systems (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Minda Corporation Limited) facility in Pune.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Spark Minda

Minda Corporation (Minda Corp), the flagship company of Spark Minda has secured a significant contract from a leading OEM to produce battery chargers for electric vehicles.

The lifetime value of the order is Rs 750 crore, which it says underscores its commitment towards sustainable mobility and enhances its range of EV offerings.

Aakash Minda, Executive Director said, “This order is a testament to Spark Minda’s robust EV product portfolio and our focus on customer-centricity. This milestone underlines our commitment towards promoting sustainable mobility and our ability to adapt to the evolving demands of the global automotive industry”.

In FY2023, electric vehicles accounted for nearly 20 percent of the total orders win for the company. This project it says will further solidify Spark Minda’s stewardship towards green and connected mobility and underlines company’s position as forward-looking, future-ready organisation, dedicated to revolutionising the automotive sector through innovation and technological excellence.

It was in 2021, Spark Minda, 26 percent equity stake in EVQPOINT Solutions, a start-up working on EV charging solutions.

First published on: 11-07-2023 at 11:07 IST

