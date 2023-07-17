Michelin India appoints Shantanu Deshpande as new MD

Michelin has appointed Shantanu Deshpande as the new Managing Director (MD) of the company in India. He will be based out of Pune.

Deshpande has a 23-year tenure with Michelin, and has held various leadership roles in Sales and Marketing, both in India and in other geographies such as North America, Africa, Middle East and Asia.

He joined Michelin India in 1999 as an Area Sales Manager. He was appointed India Marketing Director in 2007 and in this role, he was instrumental in establishing the company’s presence in the country.

From 2012 to 2015, Deshpande served as the VP Marketing with a Michelin subsidiary in North America. He was the Director Marketing B2B business for Africa, India & Middle East Region from 2015 to 2020.

Since 2020, Shantanu served as Global Marketing Director for Michelin Group’s Urban Business Line based out of Bangkok.