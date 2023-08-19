Michael Perschke joins Goldstone Technologies Board

Goldstone Technologies, a business intelligence, data analytics and EV Technology company has induced Michael Perschke to its Board.

Perschke is an automotive industry veteran and has donned many hats including Founder-CEO of Automobili Pininfarina; Senior Director at Audi; Managing Director at Audi India and Director Steering of the National Safety Code at the Volkswagen Group. He also assumed key roles at Mitsubishi in Europe, and Mercedes-Benz in India and China.

In his last stint, he was the CEO and Board Member of Ǫuantron, a leading German provider of clean battery and hydrogen-powered e-mobility solutions for commercial vehicles.

The company says Perschke’s board appointment signifies transformative potential, exemplified by the collaborative venture ‘Roqit’ with Ǫuantron.

“Our focus will be on developing and supporting sustainable, zero-emission SaaS platforms and products that have the potential to reshape the industry” said Perschke.

The Goldstone Technologies-Ǫuantron partnership, Roǫit introduces sustainable solutions to the logistics industry, meeting the pressing need for zero-emission transport. This collaboration includes a substantial double-digit million euros investment over 36 months to develop an AI-driven, SaaS-based platform. The tool will serve as both a transactional and customer interface, aiding fleet performance measurement, GHG quota applications, Insurance as a Service and vehicle/fleet Analytics. Aligned with shared values, it taps into the anticipated $160-270 billion (Rs 13,19,520 crore to 22,26,690 crore) global market for OEM agnostic Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Solutions by 2030, focusing on Europe, the USA, India, and the Middle East.

Deepankar Tiwari, Member of the Board of Directors, Goldstone Technologies said, “Michael Perschke’s expertise in the electric vehicle industry and visionary leadership will greatly enhance our commitment to sustainable innovation. His appointment is a significant milestone in our journey toward pioneering eco-friendly mobility solutions and AI-driven advancements.”

Through this partnership, Goldstone Technologies takes a decisive stride in tackling the projected $70 billion (Rs 577,290 crore) Fleet Management market by 2032, aligned with the anticipated $320 billion (Rs 26,39,040 crore) global investments in the Hydrogen Economy markets by 2030.