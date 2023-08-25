MHI appoints Engineers India to independently monitor progress on PLI ACC scheme, commercial battery production by March 2024

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has appointed Engineers India as an independent engineer to monitor the progress on the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) Scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) battery storage. The scheme was introduced in June 2021 for setting up giga-scale ACC manufacturing facilities in India with a budget outlay of Rs 18,100 crore.

It may be recollected that the government had awarded 30GWh battery capacity to three companies – Ola Cell Technologies, ACC Energy Storage and Reliance New Energy Battery Storage. The government is also in the process to award 20GWh capacity targeting 50GWh production by 2030. The government says the prototype testing phase is almost complete by these beneficiaries and commercial production is likely to start progressively in phases this year.

In line with the scheme vision to ensure domestic value addition, the technology for the Advanced Chemistry Cells is being developed by all 3 beneficiaries, which is in advanced stages of development. The total investment till date by these beneficiary organisations has reached up to Rs 2,090 crore.

Ola Cell Technologies is setting up its manufacturing facility in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, whereas ACC Energy Storage is setting up its facility in Dharwad, Karnataka and Reliance New Energy Battery Storage is setting up facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat, generating employment opportunities for the local residents. Reliance New Energy has also reported to have acquired three overseas companies which are into ACC manufacturing business.