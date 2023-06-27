MG partners Jio Platforms for in-car voice assistant services

MG Motor India has announced an industry-first broad range of connected car features in partnership with Jio Platforms, a leading digital services provider.

As part of this association, MG Motor India will offer integration of Hinglish Voice Assistant-enabled experiences powered by Jio’s Digital Assets in its newly launched Comet EV.

Jio, one of India’s largest integrated digital service providers, brings next-generation automotive solutions designed to deliver an array of experiences.

MG Comet EV customers will benefit from Jio’s innovative assets such as India’s first-ever Hinglish Voice Assistant system integrated with Music Apps, payment apps, connectivity platform, and hardware.

The embedded Hello Jio Voice Assistant has been trained to understand the native Indian speaker who possesses different regional dialects and tonality across India.

Hello Jio provides beyond in-vehicle command and control, with dialogues. Hello Jio’s dialogues provide information about Cricket, Weather, News, Horoscope and many more domains.

Talking about the partnership, Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “Technology and innovation are leading the connected car space in the automobile industry. The current trend focuses increasingly on software-driven devices and our current partnership with a tech innovator like Jio in the Smart Mobility space is a step towards establishing MG Motor as a tech leader in the automobile industry.”

MG Comet EV comes integrated with Jio’s eSIM which plays a crucial role in improving vehicle safety as it is integrated during the manufacturing process. It further identifies the vehicle and encrypts communications while the vehicle is in operation.

Ashish Lodha, President, Jio Platforms said “Our continued partnership and developments with MG Motor India are an important milestone in that journey. Hello Jio Voice Assistant, Streaming, Payment Apps, eSIM, Jio IOT will enable MG users to access real-time connectivity, infotainment, and connected car experiences with a new dimension of “Talk to your car”. It is a commitment to technological evolution in the automobile industry with innovation as its key pillar.”

The carmaker has since introduced many firsts in the Indian automobile industry and raised consumer demand for internet/ connected features, autonomous and electric cars.

MG Motor India began its journey in India with the launch of the country’s first internet-connected car – MG Hector, followed by the country’s first pure-electric internet SUV – the MG ZS EV.

It has also launched the Gloster with Level 1 Autonomous features, including Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and other advanced features. The latest car from MG is the Comet EV, with India’s first-ever Hinglish voice Assistant integrated with streaming apps.