MG Motor partners with Prestige Group to improve EV charging infrastructure in Bangalore

MG Motor India announced its collaboration with Prestige Group to set up 100 EV chargers across Prestige Group properties in Bangalore. The association comes under towards setting up a charging ecosystem under the ‘MG Charge’ initiative.

MG Motor India has introduced MG Comet EV and MG ZSEV to Prestige Group. These cars would be used by employees of Prestige Group for commutation for experiencing eco-friendly transportation. This collaboration focuses on sustainable development and Improving EV charging infrastructure.

Commenting on the partnership, Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, stated, “At MG, we firmly believe that installing EV chargers is about leading the charge towards sustainability and innovation. As responsible corporate citizens, we have a duty to pave the way for a cleaner and greener tomorrow, making electric mobility accessible and convenient for all. Together, with Prestige Group, we are committed to driving positive change and enriching lives through cleaner and greener transportation options.

Elaborating on the collaboration, Javed Shafiq Rao, CEO, Property Management, Prestige Group said, “The strategic partnership between Prestige Group and MG Motor India will pave the way for a sustainable and eco-friendly future for Bangalore. We recognize our responsibilities towards our communities and the environment as leading companies. This collaboration will further make a significant advancement in our commitment to making electric mobility accessible and convenient for everybody.”

Under the ‘MG Charge’ initiative, MG Motor India plans to install 1,000 EV smart chargers across India to support the country’s EV charging infrastructure and accelerate the adoption of electric mobility nationwide. MG’s new SMART chargers will be Type 2 chargers that will support most of the leading current and future EVs. This initiative will pave the way for the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.