MG Motor India partners Lohum for second-life EV battery solution

MG Motor India has partnered Lohum, a leading producer of sustainable energy transition materials, to establish a comprehensive ecosystem for the reuse, and lifecycle management of electric vehicle batteries.

The partnership aims to develop the concept of second-life solutions for batteries, ensuring their efficient utilisation and contributing to the circular economy. The project will harness the potential of used batteries by repurposing them as Battery Energy Storage Products (BESS), effectively extending their lifecycle and optimising resource usage.

Under the collaboration, Lohum will reuse end-of-first-life batteries of MG electric vehicles to build sustainable second-life BESS for a wide variety of clean energy applications in India’s urban and rural landscape. Using its proprietary repurposing technology Lohum will maximise the potential of cells before recycling, utilising healthy cells high on remaining useful life to build sustainable second-life BESS for a wide variety of clean energy applications.

Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus, MG Motor India said, “At MG, we have always believed in fostering innovation and sustainability. Battery energy storage solutions (BESS) hold immense potential to revolutionise India’s energy landscape, with their versatile applications, affordability, and undeniable support for local communities. Through this India can unlock a future where clean, reliable, and low-cost energy storage becomes a reality, empowering communities, households, and entire rural areas alike while driving sustainable development and energy independence for the nation.”

“Our collaboration with Lohum allows us to take a significant move forward in our commitment to sustainable mobility. By repurposing used batteries of our EV models, we not only extend their lifecycle but also enable the delivery of power to essential community centres,” added Chaba.

Rajat Verma, Founder & CEO, Loham said, “Through our expertise in battery material recycling and low-carbon refining, we will play a pivotal role in ensuring the efficient utilisation of MG’s EV batteries. By repurposing these batteries as BESS, we contribute to making the clean energy transition circular and address the critical need for reliable power supply in community centres.”

The initial offering under the partnership will be a 100% off-grid, 5kWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to meet the essential energy needs of urban and rural India by solving the end-of-life EV battery problem and organising the battery waste sector. The BESS will provide uninterrupted power supply even in regions with unreliable grid infrastructure.